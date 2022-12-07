Be Careful with the Angel

Not Available

The pilot episode began with Maria de Jesus "Marichuy" birth. Her mother, Cecilia Velarde, believing she was dying, entrusted her baby to a priest, named Father Anselmo, who takes her to an orphanage. At the age of 15, Marichuy runs away and begins to live in the streets, doing her best to survive. She spent several years on the street, and unfortunately, one day, she is attacked by a drunk man...