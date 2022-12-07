Not Available

Be Careful with the Angel

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Televisa

The pilot episode began with Maria de Jesus "Marichuy" birth. Her mother, Cecilia Velarde, believing she was dying, entrusted her baby to a priest, named Father Anselmo, who takes her to an orphanage. At the age of 15, Marichuy runs away and begins to live in the streets, doing her best to survive. She spent several years on the street, and unfortunately, one day, she is attacked by a drunk man...

Cast

Maite PerroniMaría de Jesús "Marichuy" Velarde Santos
William LevyJuan Miguel San Román Bustos
Helena RojoCecilia Santos de Velarde
Ana Patricia RojoEstefanía Rojas / Estefanía Velarde Santos
Laura ZapataOnelia Montenegro Vda. de Mayer
Nailea NorvindViviana Mayer Montenegro de San Román

