Not Available

40-year-old Zhang Weijian is a copywriter in an advertising firm, whom suffers in silence under his abusive boss Ken all because he lacks paper qualifications. Having made plans for his retirement, he is penny-pinching and shuns credit cards. Weijian's nondescript life ends when he is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and given less than a year to live. Rather than wasting time and money on painful treatments, he keeps his illness to himself and goes on a spending spree. While living the high life, Wei Jian meets the dauntless Big S...