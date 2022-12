Not Available

Chung Kwok-Chu is a renowned food critic and an assistant editor-in-chief of a newspaper, Ko Jim Daily. When his son, Si-Hon returns from Canada, Chu is disappointed to find that Si Hon intends to become a chef rather than taking up a professional career. His attempts to guide his son away are thwarted when Shum Bui-yee, a well-known and respected chef, reluctantly accepts Si-Hon as her assistant. Meanwhile, Kwok-Chu struggles to keep peace amongst extended family members.