There are no losers in the competition series ``Be the Boss.'' In each episode, two employees of a franchise-based company match skills to see who can win a promotion to senior management. At least that is the impression they're given upon being summoned to company headquarters and put through a series of challenges by their CEO. But the candidates soon discover that the winner actually receives their very own franchise, a prize that can be worth more than $1 million. The runner-up is a winner also -- he or she gets the promotion. ``Be the Boss'' is from the same creators of the Emmy-winning ``Undercover Boss.''