Be with You

Can a young woman gather the courage she needs to approach a high school crush? Xia Man Li was always popular in school and was the prettiest girl of her high school, but she has always been unlucky in love. When she attends a high school reunion, she meets up again with Zhao Li Qi, a sweet guy that she used to have a crush on. Man Li’s younger sister, Xia Man An also has fostered a childhood crush on Zhen Ying Jie, but despite all her efforts to get close to him, he always seem to have someone else by his side. A decade later, can the sisters gather the courage to follow their hearts?