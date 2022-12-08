Beach Heat: Miami

Not Available

Set in the playground of the rich & famous with sunbathers from around the globe. Following the sultry affairs of the lifeguards of Miami Beach, Florida (South Beach). Two 'player' lifeguards, Cale and Jace, man Tower Nine on South Beach. In-between saving lives they manage to fit in a lot of picking up on women, hitting the parties and causing a lot of drama! In Sobe, having sex with every pretty vacationer they can get their hands on becomes an every day occurrence, until their Lieutenant catches wind of it and drops a bombshell on them. A rookie virgin blond bombshell, Brooke to be exact. Brooke is the rookie who screws up Cale & Jace's fun. The boy's go bananas over her but her naive innocence causes drama and the boys just cant handle her saying no.