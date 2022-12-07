Not Available

For ten hilarious and unforgettable series between 1986 and 1996, Beadle’s About set up unsuspecting members of the public for some of the most elaborate and brilliantly executed pranks ever shown on television, capturing the victims’ horrified reactions on hidden cameras; the show instantly became essential Saturday-night viewing in millions of homes, and the topic of countless Monday-morning conversations at work or school. Made by London Weekend Television (LWT) for the ITV Network.