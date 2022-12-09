Not Available

Survival expert and adventurer Bear Grylls is back in action– but this time, he won’t be alone as he takes people on a personal journey to face their fears. In each episode of ‘Bear Grylls: Breaking Point’, he’ll be joined by two ordinary people who have a serious phobia or personal obstacle to overcome, from the common (rats, spiders and insects) to the bizarre (trees, water). By joining Bear on an extreme wilderness journey, they hope that he can change their lives forever. He will evaluate them as they set off on their own in the wilderness for 24 hours, followed by a challenging two-day journey with Bear. Bear himself will be pulled beyond his comfort zone and put under extreme pressure as he tries to encourage, empower and cajole his companions to face their demons. As the duo confront their issues and phobias head-on, viewers will see their reactions and hear their innermost thoughts first-hand. (