Bear Grylls: Escape From Hell

The world renowned adventurer and survival expert, Bear Grylls, reveals the true life stories of ordinary people trapped in extraordinary situations of survival. From bandit attacks, to avalanches, being lost in ferocious sand storms to being confronted with real life bears… these are stories that none of our survivors anticipated but which they all fought tooth and nail to survive. Bear will bring to life their key moments and experiences, the trials and terrible realities they faced and how each of them found themselves in a genuine life and death struggle with the wilderness. Whether it be jungles, snow-capped mountains, burning deserts or steep canyons.