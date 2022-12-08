Not Available

Bear Grylls: Extreme Survival Caught On Camera presents some of the most jaw-dropping footage of great escapes and near-death experiences. In each episode, survivors share their stories, experts provide survival tips with 'how to' advice and Bear chooses his favourite clip of the episode. From parachutes that don't open to bungee cords that snap, to elephant attacks and runaway cars - in each episode Bear will introduce clips of jaw-dropping great escapes filmed by the public, in moments of extreme danger. Whether it was due to sheer quick thinking, feats of endurance or just pure luck, the experts will explain exactly how these great escapes took place.