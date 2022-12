Not Available

Bear and his friends live in the Big Blue House, where Bear helps his house-mates to solve everyday problems or learn new things. In addition to spending time with the house-mates (Treelo the lemur, Ojo the bear cub, Tutter the mouse, and Pip and Pop the otters) bear also takes time out to listen to Shadow's tales and ends each day by reflecting on the lessons learned and singing 'The Goodbye Song' with Luna the moon.