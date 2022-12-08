Bear Nomad

Not Available

Brace yourself for the ride of a lifetime as bear researcher, adventurer and conservation ecologist Chris Morgan takes us on a motorcycle odyssey deep into the wilds of Alaska. For more than a year, Chris will live among the wildest creatures on Earth, immerse himself completely in their world, and reveal to us as never witnessed before, an astonishingly intimate portrait of North America's three bear species: brown bears, black bears, and polar bears. Over a punishing 5,000-kilometer journey Chris sets his course to explore the amazing resiliency and adaptability of bears as they struggle to make a living in five dramatic and diverse Alaskan ecosystems: coastal, urban, mountain, tundra, and pack ice.