Bears: Spy in the Woods

This film uses an army of camouflaged roving cameras to unravel the lives of one of the world's most popular groups of animals. It is the most intimate portrayal ever of life amongst these engaging creatures. Using an array of almost magically camouflaged cameras the film take us to within paw's reach of the most charismatic of the world's bears. The Giant panda (filmed exclusively in the wild) is the star of the film. The programme shows how this popular creature fits into the great bear family. It contrasts its lifestyle with the American brown bear - the archetypal bear - as well as its arctic cousin the Polar bear. This far-reaching investigation also highlights the less well-known spectacled bear - the only bear to inhabit South America and the inspiration for Paddington bear. The roving cameras take us closer to these enchanting subjects than ever before.