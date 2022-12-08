Beast Fighter

Not Available

An entire city is destroyed by two monstrous and omnipotent beings. Genzou Kuruma, a scientist but also the leader of a sect wishes to awake God, but first, he needs a special kind of blood fot it. His son, Shinichi Kuruma, and a young girl, Ayaka Sanders, possess that blood, and he will do anything to capture them and take their blood for God's Awakening, and so, humanity will be lost. Shinichi, along Ayaka and Tomizoro (Tommy), are escaping from Genzou Kuruma's "New Humans" (genetically altered humans who can turn into monsters), while Shinichi only wishes for revenge against his father for making experiments with him and his mother. He is another one of the "New Humans", but he has the power to summon different beasts from his body and absorb the power of other beasts by eating them. With this power, he will fight until Genzou Kuruma is killed by his own hands.