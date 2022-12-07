Beast Legends

Not Available

Ever wonder what the Kraken, a griffin or a fire dragon would have looked like -- if they were real, that is? So have some of the world's foremost experts in a variety of fields, and they are using this series to find out. The quartet of Beast Seekers gathers historical eyewitness accounts of the mythological beast in question and then constructs as accurate a picture as possible. Next, they head to the Beast Lab to build a replica of the creature, before bringing it to life with 3-D CGI technology.