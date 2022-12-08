Not Available

BEASTS OF THE BAYOU follows Captain Blimp Cheramie, his first mate Eric, and his nephew Nathan through the marshes of Venice, Louisiana. They are on the hunt for legendary creatures that haunt the thousands of square miles of swampland around their homes. All the while scientists are seeking alternative explanations for the sightings and stories that have plagued this region for hundreds of years. Blimp and his team will use all their hunting and tracking skills to uncover the truth. The scientists will rely on their theories and a lifetime of research to dispel the myths. In the end, who will shed light on these timeless tales of beasts, creatures, demons, and monsters? It's book smarts versus swamp smarts on BEASTS OF THE BAYOU.