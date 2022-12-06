Not Available

Duncan Bannatyne meets a couple willing to risk 10,000 pounds of their own money to make their dreams come true. He will introduce them to three charismatic and colourful experts all offering to cut them in on a one-off deal and give them a better return on their savings. Whether it's the contemporary art dealer, a fine wine specialist or an antiques expert, these professionals have an infectious enthusiasm and a proven track record of making money in their chosen field. Duncan will be on hand to question each expert representing the investment opportunities and to crystallize the risks, and once the couple have made their choice, they will hand over their own precious hard earned cash. Duncan will invest his own money in the remaining two investment opportunities, eager to find out which expert can really Beat the Bank and who will make the most profit in just three months.