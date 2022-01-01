Not Available

A new documentary featuring never before heard fragments of conversation, along with interviews and rare footage of The Beatles in the studio, formed the centrepiece of a season of programming as BBC Two and BBC Four joined forces for Beatles Week. The joint season, celebrating the Fab Four's enduring legacy and their continuing influence on today's music, started on BBC Two on Saturday 5 September 2009. In 1962, an unknown group from Liverpool entered Abbey Road Studios in London to record their debut single, Love Me Do. During the next eight years, they created what is arguably regarded as the greatest collection of studio recordings of the 20th century.