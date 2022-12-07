Beautiful Days

Not Available

Sun-jae's father and Sung-chun are like brothers. Sun-jae's father was murdered by Sung-chun in 1975 before Sun-jae was born. Sung-chun's involvement in the murder was covered up. In 1985 immediately after Sung-chun's wife dies, Sung-chun has Sun-jae and his mother move in with him and his children (Min-chul and Minji). Sung-chun tells everyone Sun-jae is his real son, but in actuality he is not. Min-chul and Minji hate their father, Sun-jae and Sun-jae's mother. Sun-jae meets Yonsoo and Sena while visiting Grace Home (an orphanage). Yonsoo is touched by Sun-jae's kindness. Yonsoo accidentally burns Sena with hot water and is guilt-ridden. In 1995, Yonsoo leaves Sena at the orphanage to look for a job and earn money so that Sena can join her later. She promises to meet Sena at the Seoul Tower on Christmas Day.