Beautiful Noise is an HD television music profile and performance series produced in Canada by Original Spin Media. The series premiered on Rave HD in the United States in the summer of 2006. The programs debuted in Canada on Sun TV in January 2008 and CBC Bold in March of 2009. The series is filmed at Toronto's Berkeley Church performance and event venue. Production for Season 3 ran March 31-April 7 2008.