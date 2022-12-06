Not Available

Beautiful Planet is a documentary series. In sections, each approximately 50-60 minutes Embark on an unforgettable journey all over the globe through in this spectacular guided tour to the world's most marvellous sights and places. Capturing the nature and culture of these exotic destinations, this lusciously filmed documentary series offers a vivid and entertaining portrait of the history and significance of distance cities and countries. Shot in dazzling high definition; prepare to be whisked away to one thrilling attraction after another across our most Beautiful Planet.