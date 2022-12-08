Beautiful Rain

Not Available

One day a father with a young daughter is diagnosed as a sufferer of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The father, Kinoshita Keisuke has been separated from his wife by death and has worked at the factory's dorm with his daughter ever since. A skilled craftsman at the metalworking factory, Keisuke is a man with a sunny disposition who is also the team coach for a boys' baseball team. Surrounded by his friends of the neighborhood, he has lived happily with his daughter up until today. Things take a turn when Keisuke realizes that his forgetfulness has taken its toll. He is diagnosed as having early-onset Alzheimer's disease. His daughter, Kinoshita Miu played by child actor prodigy Ashida Mana, is a strong reliable girl on the outside but still a young and vulnerable girl on the inside. Overcoming her mother's death with her cheerful personality much like her fathers', she too must face the consequences of the sickness with her father... A father who has looked after his daughter by himself all this time and a daughter who held faith in her father even without the existence of her mother. Tied to each other by a strong bond, how will they face reality and overcome it?