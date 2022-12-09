Beautiful Secret

Not Available

20 years ago, singer Wang Xuan spent all her savings trying to treat the illness of her daughter, later called Jiang Mei Li, but to no avail. In the end had to give her up for adoption, while hiding the truth from the world. On her wedding day, she leaves to try and find her daughter once again. Mei Li is adopted by Jiang Wei Guo and his wife but her she has contracted a high fever and suffered amnesia from it. Unable to find her daughter, Wang Xuan decides to put all her love into her step daughter Xu Rou Lin. 20 years later, Ruo Lin enters a singing competition to win back her ex-boyfriends, producer Guan Yi. While coming out to support her sister, Jiang Mei Yan in the same competition, Jiang Mei Li ends up being a competitor. During the course of the competition, complicated relationships between love interests and family occur. When Mei Li becomes an overnight sensation by winning the competition, Producer Guan Yi decides to produce her, and at the dame time they start to have feelings for each other. This drama will depict a stylish entertainment industry.