Beautiful Time With You

A story about an adorable post-95 girl who thought that she struck gold sitting next to the class genius only to find that things don't go as planned. After transferring to a new school, Lin Xing Chen becomes seatmates with Lu Yi Bai. Lin Xing Chen keeps running into trouble yet her experiences in the past help her stay calm in the face of adversity which Lu Yi Bai finds puzzling. Since then, the unlucky Lin Xing Chen and everyone's ideal guy Lu Yi Bai grow closer as they chase after their dreams. (Source: ChineseDrama.info)