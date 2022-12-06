Beauty and the Beast (1996)

Not Available

"Television doesn't get much more opinionated, heated, and topical than the ever-popular Beauty and the Beast. The program sees controversial radio broadcaster, Stan Zemanek, matching wits with a panel of beauties including Belinda Green, Jeanne Little, Johanna Griggs, Julia Morris, Donna Gubbay, Lisa Wilkinson, Prue MacSween, Maureen Duval and Ita Buttrose. When they are not tearing strips off each other in the battle to have their opinion heard, Stan and his panel offer sound advice to viewers seeking answers to life's toughest questions. No topic is taboo, and the diversity of opinions and advice offered makes for truly engaging entertainment"