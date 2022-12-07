Beauty and the Geek (AU)

Not Available

Based on the US reality series of the same name, Beauty and the Geek Australia pairs attractive women in dire need of improving their scholastic side with academic but socially-challenged men. The 'couples' all live in a house together with the aim of learning from their partners strengths and weaknesses. They compete in challenges throughout the competition, with the "beauties" tested on academic topics and the "geeks" on their social skills. As couples are eliminated based on their performances during the contest, one pair stand to win $100,000.