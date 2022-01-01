Beauty and the Geek (UK)

Not Available

Beauty and the Geek is a reality television show, first aired in the United Kingdom on E4 on February 7, 2006, following the success of the format in the USA, and was advertised similarly as "the Ultimate Social Experiment". The first series ended on 14 March, and was repeated on Channel 4 beginning on 31 March. There is no host per se, although voiceovers are provided by David Mitchell of Peep Show fame and the physical actions normally requiring a host are performed by a silent "butler" known as "Gates" (actor Alex Purves).