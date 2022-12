Not Available

Beauty at War (Chinese: 金枝慾孽貳) is a Hong Kong television period drama serial produced by Jonathan Chik for TVB. It premiered on TVB Jade in Hong Kong on April 22, 2013. Created by Chik and scriptwriter Chow Yuk-ming, Beauty at War is a sequel to the duo's 2004 award-winning drama serial War and Beauty, which took place in a parallel universe.