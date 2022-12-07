Beauty & The Beast: Ugly Face of Prejudice

Not Available

We live in a society obsessed with physical perfection, surrounded by images of unattainable beauty. Nine out of ten women in Britain are unhappy with their appearance, over half would resort to surgery to change it, and nearly three quarters of Brits think that being better looking would make them more successful. Meanwhile, half a million people in Britain have a serious facial disfigurement, and must counter the negative connotations many of us apply to such differences on a daily basis. This series investigates the extremes of dissatisfaction and discrimination by bringing together two people defined by the way they look, but who approach the beauty debate from very different sides. Can someone who lives with a facial disfigurement convince a self-confessed beauty addict that true beauty comes from within?