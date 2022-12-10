Not Available

In this Episodic Based Comedy Show our story will be focused on Life of Four Boys and a Girl of different age struggling in their personal and professional. This friends go through their share of fun in each episode moving towards there goals in life, Friendship, Love and Relationship crossing each other life and creating situational comedy. Their landlord also have a service apartment in which people keep coming as guest ( Celebs ), and become part of a Episode. The Guest have to be taken care by these boys as they never pay rent on Time.