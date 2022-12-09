Becoming American: The Chinese Experience

Not Available

What Does It Mean to Become an American? In every immigrant group, each generation finds a balance between the values and practices of its heritage, and the mores of its adopted country. What is lost and what is gained, both personally and culturally, when one sheds part of one's heritage to make way for a new self-identity? Bill Moyers, Series Producer Thomas Lennon, and a team of filmmakers including Series Editor Ruby Yang and Producers Joseph Angier, Steve Cheng and Mi Ling Tsui explore this dramatic portion of America's history and confront myths about the Chinese in America that have flourished in the void.