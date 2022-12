Not Available

Poor Nastya is a Russian telenovela originally aired from 31 October 2003 to 30 April 2004 on the STS. Based on the imperial setting of the 19th century, the series reached international success and was shown in Ukraine, China, Israel, Serbia, Georgia, Greece, Bulgaria and more than twenty countries worldwide. With the budget of $11,8million, it is the most expensive Russian television project of all time. The sequel was planned, but had not been made yet.