Not Available

Every night Britain becomes a battleground as parents try to get their children to sleep. With 44% of parents struggling to keep a routine, this innovative new series will solve their problems once and for all. Bedtime Live broadcasts live from the homes of shattered parents. Taking charge is child sleep expert Professor Tanya Byron and soon-to-be first time dad Jake Humphrey. Tanya and her team of specialists help families pushed to breaking point by their children's terrible bedtime habits. Whether it's unruly under-fives or over-tired teenagers, the team have the answers to get us all a good night's sleep.