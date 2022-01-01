Not Available

ORIGINALLY KNOWN AS "DOWN THE LINE" This series was originally broadcast on BBC One on 26th October 2008 as "Down The Line" with 10 different programmes for each participating BBC region, all being broadcast at the same time. Each programme was produced by the BBC Region and hence each has a different style and theme. Six of the original ten episodes were retitled as 'Beeching's Tracks' and shown as a series on BBC Four in November and December 2008. The show was retitled due to a naming conflict with the BBC Radio 4 comedy show 'Down the Line' staring Rhys Thomas which would become 'Bellamy's People' when adapted for TV on BBC Two.