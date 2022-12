Not Available

Property expert Sarah Beeny takes on the biggest challenge of her career as she tries to save Rise Hall in East Yorkshire from ruin. She and husband Graham have lived in the stately home for the past 10 years and plan to transform it into a wedding and events venue in just nine months. On a shoe-string budget, they must tackle 97 rooms with rising damp, an acre of leaking roofs and a third of a mile of corridors.