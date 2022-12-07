Beer: An Insider's Guide

Not Available

From Australia, hosted by Hugh Wade, the show's first season covers many aspects of beer, from appreciation and variety of the drink to crafting beer. There are also episodes on beer mania and beer culture. This show brings a closer look at the beer industry and the many different kinds of beer available. This insider's aspect gives viewers a deeper look into one of the most popular beverages in the world. With discussion on the cultural aspects of the drink, as well an episode about the relationships between beer and food (much like a wine and food debate), the show is both informative and educational.