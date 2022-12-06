Not Available

Beethoven Virus

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Lee Jae-kyoo

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kim Jong-hak Productions

Kang Gun Woo is an orchestra conductor in his 40's. He is an elite workaholic conductor who has a very bad reputation. He is known as someone who will do absolutely anything in order to create the very best music. However, due to his self-righteous and stubborn personality he thinks that only his thoughts are correct which makes him unable to form good relationships with those around him. He meets Du Ru Mi, a violinist, and a trumpet player who has the same name as him, and together they form a love triangle.

Cast

Kim Myung-minKang Gun Woo
Lee Ji-ahDu Ru Mi
Jang Keun-sukKang Gun Woo
Lee Soon-jaeKim Gab Yong
Hyun Jyu-niHa Yi Deun
Song Ok-SukJung Hee Yun

View Full Cast >

Images