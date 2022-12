Not Available

Based on the movie, created by Tim Burton, this series is focused on Beetlejuice and Lydia teamed up to carry on multiple exciting adventures. Beetlejuice is a liar who cheats at everything. The deceased maniacal and energetic transformer always goes around having fun, breaking every rule and law. Lydia Deetz is a social outcast and a goth. Always dressed in black, she loves horror movies, and is Beetlejuice's best friend. She is calm and level-headed.