Welcome to the Before They Were Stars guide at TV Tome. BEFORE THEY WERE STARS is a half-hour series which looks back at the careers of some of the biggest names in entertainment, before they were stars. Each episode presents entirely new clips of early television appearances, feature film roles, commercials, screen tests and even home movies featuring many of today's most popular stars of film, television and music. In segments like Star Anecdotes, celebrities reflect on their earliest days in show business, while As The Star Turns presents some soap opera surprises. Guess Who? challenges members of the studio audience to identify one of today's stars from an old clip. Song of the Week and Joke of the Week each take a special look back to some earliest stabs at stardom. And in segments like Sitcom Surprises and First Films, the stars are seen establishing their fledgling careers. <P> Hosted by Scott Baio, BEFORE THEY WERE STARS is a fun-filled, nostalgic half hour which g