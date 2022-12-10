Before We Get Married

Not Available

Zhou Wei Wei is about to marry her successful, devoted fiancé. And Chu Ke Huan is also planning to tie the knot with the beautiful woman he thinks he wants to spend the rest of his life with. There’s just one hitch – as their respective wedding days approach, Wei Wei and Ke Huan are starting to develop feelings for one another. Despite their intentions to keep things platonic, Cupid seems to have other plans for them. Will they get cold feet? Will they give in to passion? Or can they keep their feelings for one another in check? This tense romantic drama about love, friendship, and betrayal is adapted from a novel by hit author Ayamei.