Not Available

Before We Ruled the Earth is an odyssey of evolution, from Homo ergaster in Africa at 1.7 million years ago, to Paleo-Indians living in North America at 11,000 years ago. Detailed recreations of hominid life over seven time periods, stunning wilderness locations, state of the art makeup effects and photo-realistic 3-D animated animals bring the past to life. Factual. Entertaining. Riveting. How did we problem solve to protect and provide for our families and ourselves? What are the technological innovations that helped to move us up the food chain? Early human's ability to adapt is what pushed them to the four corners of the earth and beyond, Before We Ruled The Earth.