Clumsy Kang Le-yo (Guo Shu Yao, Office Girls) wants to be rich. She crashes funerals to trap rich mourners, picks up cash she finds on the street, and misses no chance to make money the easy way. She is also indebted to a loan shark, and someone special is coming to collect her dues. Bumbling debt collector Chang Liang (Tsao Yu Ning) has terrible luck. His boss borrowed money and ran away, and now Chang Liang has to pay off the loan shark. The problem is, he is just too nice to shake people down. When he has to go collect money from Kang Le-yo, Chang Liang ends up falling for her instead. Ding Shao-en (Edison Wang) is Chang Liang’s best friend, but not one without grievances. He hates Chang Liang's lack of boundaries. Not only does Chang Liang refuse to stop calling him Ding-ding, but now, Ding Shao-en is caught in the middle of an annoying mess between his buddy and the money-hungry girl he likes. Chang Liang and Ding Shao-en know they need money to solve their problems. When they realize Chang Liang is really good at dealing with people, they open the Interpersonal Relationship Office. Together, they help people solve their problems with others. But first, they need to focus on solving their own.