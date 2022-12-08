Beginners!

Not Available

The story takes place in a police academy boarding school. Under 24 hour surveillance for 10 months, and having to follow the rules of the school: “absolute obedience,” “no cell phones,” and “no romance.” Enduring the grueling instructions from their strict instructors, their one escape from this hell was each other, or so they thought... However, the class that Shimura, Tachibana, and Momoe are put into was the “S Class,” where the misfits were grouped together. Teppei’s dream since he was a child was becoming a “marathon runner,” however, with his father’s unemployment and disappearance, his life starts to fall apart, leaving him with a past of being a well-known delinquent in his hometown. Danji was born to a wealthy family, leading a comfortable life, however, with his illness as a trigger, he stops going to school, and he goes down the wrong path. Hiro grew up in a normal household; however, as not to become a burden for her family, she opts for a realistic job of being a police officer, leading her to question herself of whether she truly wants to be one. “S Class” consists of students including former delinquent, a dropout, going in it for the money, no real aspirations, below average grades, bad health, coward, or just simply a misfit. Will they be able to get used to their strict dorm life and be able to graduate!?