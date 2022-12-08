Not Available

Beginnings is a curriculum that will educate, entertain, and prepare you for the most pressing topic of our day—creation versus evolution! Join Eric Hovind for six fascinating sessions: Session 1: They're Both Religions Session 2: How Old Is It? Session 3: It Was Good Session 4: Dinosaurs With Man Session 5: Fact vs. Faith Session 6: The Truth Beginnings is a creation experience for small groups, churches, and individuals from all walks of life. Creation Speaker, Eric Hovind, explores the age-old questions of life, the evidence for a young earth, and how dinosaurs fit in with the Bible.