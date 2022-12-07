Not Available

'Behind Bars' explores the uncompromising reality of prison life. Through unrestricted access to the cell blocks of some of the highest level security prisons, each hour-long episode captures a world where every day constitutes a fight for survival. On the surface, prison life is built upon order and discipline. The prison guard shifts run like clockwork as they closely monitor the inmates and escort them back and forth from their cells. However, underneath this routine is a seedy underworld. Take a trip behind bars to investigate Alaska's fiery Spring Creek Correctional Centre, renowned for being the state's most treacherous lock-up and journey into the depths of Pendleton Correctional Facility, to explore the ruthless reality of this high-security prison.