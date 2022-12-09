Not Available

Psycho, The Exorcist and The Silence of the Lambs are some of the most terrifying horror movies ever put on screen but the shocking reality is these movies were inspired by actual events. Behind the Screams presents these iconic images of horror—a young boy gripped by demonic possession, an axe-murderer chasing a teen through the woods—and pulls back the curtain to reveal the real story. From serial killers to documented paranormal encounters, truth is sometimes stranger than fiction and each one-hour episode examines the hair-raising true incidents that sparked some of the most gripping big screen stories.