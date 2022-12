Not Available

A curse condemns Zhao Yi Ting to immortality removing his ability to reincarnate. Living among mortal humans forever he toys with man's greedy tendencies and his life becomes cold and meaningless. But when he meets Lei Xin Yu, a young woman whose wealthy family has fallen on hard times, everything changes. He is drawn to Xin Yu in a way that he has not felt in a long time. Will Yi Ting discover a new lease on life through Xin Yu?