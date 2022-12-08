Being Brendan

Not Available

Being gay is just the beginning. Being Brendo follows the loves and fucks of four gay housemates, with the unending dramas they encounter as they meet go out, meet guys, hook up, and negotiate their tenuous relationships. Safe sex and health messages are at the heart of the show, which has support from the Victorian Department of Health, and is a collaboration between the Victorian AIDS Council/Gay Men’s Health Centre (VAC/GMHC), Burnet Institute, University of Melbourne and the theatre performance company, X:MACHINE Productions.