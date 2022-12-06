Not Available

Being Human

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Studio

BBC Studios

The central premise of Being Human is that various types of supernatural beings exist alongside human beings, with varying degrees of menace; that three of these supernatural beings are opting to live amongst human beings rather than apart from them; and that these three characters are attempting (as much as is possible) to live ordinary human lives despite the pressures and dangers of their situations. They are constantly threatened with exposure or persecution, with pressure from other supernatural creatures, and with problems caused by their attempts to deal with their own natures.

Cast

Jason WatkinsWilliam Herrick
Sinead KeenanNina Pickering
Amy MansonDaisy
Annabel Scholey
Michael SochaTom
Damien MolonyHal

