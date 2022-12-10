Not Available

Fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid is an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on "Little Big Shots." The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and makeup expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted docuseries, Reuben grows into his glamorous new life, while still being grounded in his reality at home with his family in Wales. "Being Reuben" takes a passionate look at how a loving family gives their special teen the strength to stand out.